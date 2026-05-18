Go Local: Family Leisure Memorial Day Sale

Since the early 1990s, Family Leisure has been dedicated to bringing enjoyment and relaxation into homes just like yours!. From pergolas and fire pits to hot tubs and stylish patio sets, we have everything you need to make unforgettable memories—whether it’s a backyard barbecue, quiet evenings by the fire pit, or summer fun with the whole family.

It’s all about making your backyard the heart of celebration and leisure. And right now, during our biggest sale of the year, we’re throwing a community party! Come by, enjoy free hamburgers and hot dogs on us, and explore the possibilities for your backyard paradise.

For more information: Patio Furniture | Family Leisure

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Family Leisure. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

