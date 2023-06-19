Watch Now
Go Local: The Sound of Music

We chat with the director of the production with Studio Tenn Theatre Company
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 13:24:24-04

“The hills are alive” in Middle Tennessee, as Rodgers & Hammerstein’s unforgettable family favorite “The Sound of Music” comes to life on the Soli Deo Center stage at Christ Presbyterian Academy June 22 – July 16. In addition, there will also be an ASL interpreted performance on July 8 at 2pm. Studio Tenn is teaming up with the acclaimed CPA Arts Department to present the inspirational and beloved true story of the Von Trapp Family as an Add-On to the 2022-23 Season. Rediscover some of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," and “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” in this heart-soaring musical! Tickets range from $35-$70. Visit https://www.studiotenn.org/ for tickets and more information. This Segment Paid For By: Studio Tenn Theatre Company.

