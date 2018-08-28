Go Local: JD's All About Home 8-28-18

12:23 PM, Aug 28, 2018

Jennifer Davenport from JD's All About Home gives tips for using layers to design your space

For more information, visit www.JDsAllAboutHome.com or stop by their location at 505-D Cason Lane in Murfreesboro TN  37128. Mention Talk of the Town and get 10% off the purchase of one item.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments