Go Local: Opendoor

12:33 PM, Aug 23, 2018
6 hours ago

Go Local: Opendoor shares a new way to buy or sell a home

Visit www.opendoor.com or download their app for more information.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments