Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Goblins & Giggles at Gaylord Opryland

We learn more about the events at Gaylord Opryland
Posted at 9:52 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 10:52:58-04

Gaylord Opryland Resort's annual Goblins & Giggles event is back! Happening now through Friday, October 29 guests can enjoy an array of family-friendly fall activities and Halloween-inspired thrills. NewsChannel5's Casie Mason gave us a look at what spooky fun is in store this year! For packages and more information visit http://gaylordopryland.com. This Segment Paid for By: Gaylord Opryland.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018