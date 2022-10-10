Good Vibez Festival Coming to Nashville

Local comedian and Tik Tok star, Joshua Black, gave us a preview of the new Good Vibez Festival. He is bringing it to North Nashville. Good Vibez Festival is Saturday, October 15, from 11am-5pm at 1411 Buchanan St. Good Vibez Festival is a FREE event for people of all ages, races, religions, genders, and pets! The event will include live music headlined by The Black Opry, a comedy show, an art exhibition with some of the most renowned artists in town, pumpkin painting, and free haircuts for kids. There will also be vendors and food trucks. The purpose of the Good Vibez Festival is to bring together the community and celebrate local art of all genres. For more information, go to https://www.goodvibezfest.com/.