Award-winning gospel singer-songwriter Brian Courtney Wilson talked about his career and new tour. Brian Courtney Wilson brings his Transitions Tour to Nashville and City Winery, (609 Lafayette St. Nashville, TN 37203) on Friday, January 27 at 7:30pm. Brian’s latest CD Transitions is available wherever you buy music. For more information, go to https://briancourtneywilson.com/. Follow @briancourtneywilson on Instagram and Facebook and @BCourtney Wilson on Twitter.