 Grace Humphries talks about her new holiday single, "For Years"

“For Years” is a heartfelt holiday ballad that captures the emotion of love, loss, and the memories that linger during the most magical time of year. Grace Humphries delivers a moving performance, blending soulful vocals with cinematic production that evokes both warmth and nostalgia. The song reflects on the bittersweet feeling of missing someone at Christmas while cherishing the moments that remain close to the heart. With its honest lyrics and beautiful delivery, “For Years” embodies the spirit of the season filled with love, reflection, and timeless emotion.

Listen to “For Years”: https://youtu.be/9PV0r4Duhaw?si=RIJuA3BQLi0VvYMH [youtu.be]