Grand Marnier Lamb Chops

We get a recipe from the Supper Club on Belcourt
Posted at 12:12 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 13:12:53-04

Supper Club on Belcourt executive chef Brandon Truesdale made Grand Marnier Lamb Chops, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes. Supper Club on Belcourt opens in Hillsboro Village on Friday, October 6 at 2000 Belcourt Ave. Nashville, TN 37212. Visit https://www.ilovesupperclub.com/ or call (615) 678-6431 for more information.

Grand Marnier Lamb Chops Recipe (Supper Club on Belcourt)

The Meat

5ea Lamb Chops, Frenched

Salt, Pepper, Granulated Garlic

The Glaze

4 oz. Grand Marnier

2 oz. Orange Marmalade

2 oz. Brown Sugar

1 oz. Soy Sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Steps:

1. Season lamb chops with salt, pepper and granulated garlic on both sides.

2. Preheat a sauté pan with oil until it begins to smoke and reduce heat.

3. Sear lamb chops on each side creating a brown crust, set aside.

4. Reduce heat and add remaining ingredients and whisk until combined.

5. Add lambchops back to pan to glaze.

