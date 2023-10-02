Supper Club on Belcourt executive chef Brandon Truesdale made Grand Marnier Lamb Chops, one of the restaurant’s signature dishes. Supper Club on Belcourt opens in Hillsboro Village on Friday, October 6 at 2000 Belcourt Ave. Nashville, TN 37212. Visit https://www.ilovesupperclub.com/ or call (615) 678-6431 for more information.
Grand Marnier Lamb Chops Recipe (Supper Club on Belcourt)
The Meat
5ea Lamb Chops, Frenched
Salt, Pepper, Granulated Garlic
The Glaze
4 oz. Grand Marnier
2 oz. Orange Marmalade
2 oz. Brown Sugar
1 oz. Soy Sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Steps:
1. Season lamb chops with salt, pepper and granulated garlic on both sides.
2. Preheat a sauté pan with oil until it begins to smoke and reduce heat.
3. Sear lamb chops on each side creating a brown crust, set aside.
4. Reduce heat and add remaining ingredients and whisk until combined.
5. Add lambchops back to pan to glaze.