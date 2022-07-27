HAMILTON is Back in Nashville

Actor Paul Oakley Stovall talked about performing in the smash hit Broadway musical, HAMILTON. HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. You can see HAMILTON now through Sunday, August 7 at the Tennessee Performing Art Center's Andrew Jackson Hall. Tickets are available online at www.tpac.org and at the TPAC box office.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 12:57:04-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.