Hank's Coffee Station brings delicious coffee and community to Franklin

Here at NewsChannel 5, we love our community! Cole Johnson wanted to hear from his coworkers about their favorite spots to visit around Middle Tennessee. Our 6:00 p.m. Producer Amya Mitchell takes us to Hank's Coffee Station, down in Franklin!

"We are Joshua James and Savannah Starr, owners of Hank's Coffee Station. We've spent over 10 years dreaming, planning and learning all things coffee with the hope that someday we would open a shop of our own. Here we are today with Hank's, named after our brave, bold, and lovable pup himself, Hank James. We are a young family of four and are beyond honored to be part of the historic community here in Franklin, Tennessee. We’re looking forward to bringing our love for coffee and scratch made pastries to our neighbors, friends and visitors alike," their website said.

Hank's Coffee Station is located at 1411 West Main Street in Franklin. Learn more at https://www.hankscoffeestation.com/home