Harvest Festival is back at Dollywood!

We sat down with Ellen Liston from Dollywood, who shares that Dollywood is a place for making special memories just as Dolly Parton always wanted. If you are missing Dolly, Ellen invites you to come visit and experience the joy and inspiration that she still brings to Dollywood every day.

Dollywood welcomes guests to its Harvest Festival, offering vibrant autumn fun for families and visitors. Enjoy live music, artisan crafts, and delicious fall treats throughout the park. The festival runs for a limited time, so don’t miss this unique seasonal celebration! The Harvest Festival runs from September 14th to October 31st.

To find more information call 800-DOLLYWOOD or visit Dollywood.com.