Harvest Festival Time at Dollywood

Ellen Liston from Dollywood talked about Dollywood’s Harvest Festival where you can celebrate the wonder of the changing seasons and experience the beauty of a Smoky Mountain fall. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival runs through Saturday, October 29. For more information, go to https://www.dollywood.com/themepark/festivals/harvest-festival/.
