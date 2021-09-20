Hasselback Potatoes Gratin from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Hasselback Potatoes Gratin, an easy to make potato dish that looks impressive. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market Hasselback Potato Gratin

Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

6 medium Yukon Gold Potatoes

2 tablespoons of butter

1 small onion, finely chopped (about ¼ cup)

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 ½ cup of chicken broth

½ cup of heavy cream

4 ounces of gouda cheese shredded

½ cup of grated Parmesan Cheese

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

Preheat to 400 degrees. Using a sharp knife, make crosswise cuts into the potato (1/8 inch apart) until almost through the potato. Leave the bottom uncut so that the slices stay together. Place the potatoes in a baking dish. Fan the potatoes until slightly open.

Heat butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring for 3 minutes. Add garlic and flour and stir for 1 minute. Add the chicken broth and bring to boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Then cook until the mixture is somewhat thickened. Stir in the heavy cream, half the Gouda and Parmesan cheese.

Pour the broth mixture over the potatoes, making sure some gets in between the slices. Cover with foil.

Bake for 40 minutes. Remove the foil and spoon broth mixture from the bottom of the dish over the potatoes.

Bake for 20 additional minutes. Sprinkle with the remain cheese. Place back in the oven until the potatoes are tender and the cheese is melted and lightly browned. Sprinkle with fresh chopped parsley.