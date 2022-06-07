Healthier Potato Salad

:Dyan Damron from Coach D Consulting made her healthier version of traditional Potato Salad. (See recipe below) For more recipe makeovers, nutrition, and fitness tips, visit http://coachdconsulting.com/. You can also pick up a copy of Dyan’s book Don’t Diet, Live It! which is available on Amazon.

Potato Salad

Ingredients:

2½ lbs red potatoes

1 T kosher salt

½ cup thinly sliced celery (include leaves)

½ cup pickle chips, roughly chopped (I use Hot & Sweet Snackers)

4 hard boiled large eggs, roughly chopped

¼ cup olive oil mayo (or plain Greek yogurt)

2 T spicy brown mustard

2 T juice from pickle jar

1 t freshly ground pepper

½ t kosher salt

Directions:

Wash potatoes well but do not peel. Dice potatoes into bite-size pieces, about ¾-inch square. Add to a large pot and cover potatoes with room temp water and add 1 T kosher salt. Add to the stove and bring to a low boil. Simmer until potatoes are fork tender – do not overcook or salad will be mushy. Remove potatoes from heat and drain. Allow to cool in the strainer for about 30 minutes. Then add to a large container, cover and refrigerate overnight (or at least 4 hours).

In a small bowl, mix together the mayo, mustard, pickle juice, and salt & pepper.

Add chopped celery and pickles to cooled potatoes and stir. Add the eggs and gently stir. Add ¾ of the mayo mixture to the potato mixture and stir to coat. Depending on how wet you like your salad, you can add more dressing. I usually use it all. But, the dressing does work well as a sandwich spread or as a basic salad dressing/dip.

This makes about eight to ten servings. It can be served immediately. But you can refrigerate any leftovers for up to 4-5 days.

Tip: I use the olive oil mayo because it has half the fat and calories of regular mayo, but still tastes great. Do not use “light” mayo because it usually has added sugar. I do not like using relish because it is too finely diced and usually sweet. Plus, many relishes use high fructose corn syrup. You can use any pickle you like, just make sure it does not have high fructose corn syrup.

