Healthy Food Swaps

Collette Powers showed healthy breakfast swaps and talked about how eating a good meal first thing in the morning can help relieve stress. The recipes for the healthy swaps Collette showed, (Veggie Omelet in a Mug, Rice Bowl Breakfast with Fruit and Nuts and Fruit Dippers) can be found at www.myplate.gov.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 02, 2021
2021-04-02
