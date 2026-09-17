Helping Hands Ministry Brings Hope to Tennessee Foster Children

Tennessee Action Council’s Helping Hands Ministry, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves at-risk children and families across Tennessee with its largest initiative—providing custom-designed duffle bags for children entering foster care.

Previously, children in Tennessee were given black garbage bags to carry their belongings, a practice both devaluing and prone to loss. Each year, TAC-Helping Hands purchases 5,000 new duffle bags featuring special compartments and a place for the child’s name, sometimes offering children their first new possession and a message of hope.

To fund these efforts, Helping Hands hosts an annual dinner, this year on September 24th at Old Natchez Country Club. The event features dinner, clean comedy by Paul Aldrich, and music from Brennley Brown.

Visit www.tac-helpinghands.org to learn more.