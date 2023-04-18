Henry the Turtle Visits Talk of the Town

Brooke Basaran from the Nashville Wildlife Conservation Center brought in “Henry” the turtle and talked about the kinds of conservation and educational work they do at the center. Centennial Park Conservancy presents Nashville's Official Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 22 from 11am-6pm at the Centennial Park Bandshell. The free family-friendly event will feature more than 75 exhibitors and vendors, live music, Kidsville activities, educational demonstrations, tree giveaways and more. For more information, go to https://www.nashvilleearthday.org/.

