Hidden River Cave: Hidden Kentucky Gem

Are you always on the lookout for hidden gems close to home? Those spots that offer adventure and wonder, all within the distance of a single tank of gas? Join us as we journey north to Horse Cave, Kentucky, where we’ll explore the fascinating Hidden River Cave. This destination is steeped in history and natural beauty, nestled on the edge of Mammoth Cave National Park.

In this segment, we’ll hear from local expert Dave Foster about the legendary caver Floyd Collins, get an insider’s look at the American Cave Museum, and even venture underground across the nation’s longest subterranean swinging bridge. Whether you’re a history buff, a cave enthusiast, or just eager for a new adventure, Hidden River Cave has something for everyone.

For more information: Historic Hidden River Kentucky Cave Tour | American Cave Museum

