We are showcasing a partnership between Highpoint Health with Ascension Saint Thomas and Sumner County Schools that brings pediatric and primary care directly to students and families in Portland, Tennessee. Located on the campus of J.W. Wiseman Elementary School, the clinic helps address barriers such as transportation, lack of insurance, and limited access to primary care. Learn more at Highpoint Health Partners | Middle Tennessee

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