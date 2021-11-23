HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Cocktail & Dessert

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg made
Apple Cider Holiday Punch, and a Cranberry Jack Cobbler with a Spiked Ice Cream (See recipes below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.
Apple Cider Holiday Punch
Serves 8
6 cups apple cider
½ cup fresh orange juice
½ cup fresh lemon juice
1/3 cup dark brown sugar simple syrup (recipe below)
1 cup club soda
For the adult version: add 2 to 3 cups Jack Daniel Whiskey or Apple Jack Whiskey
Combine first 4 ingredients. Before serving, add cold club soda for effervescence.
Dark Brown Sugar Syrup
1 cup dark brown sugar
1 cup water
1 cinnamon stick
Large slice of orange skin
Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil and continue cooking until sugar has melted. Remove from heat to cool. Refrigerate. Leftovers can be used on oatmeal or rice pudding.
Cranberry Jack Cobbler with Spiced/Spiked Ice Cream
Serves 8
4 cups (12 oz bag) fresh cranberries, coarsely chopped
½ cup fresh blueberries
½ cup chopped pecans, lightly toasted
1/3 cup flaked coconut, lightly toasted
1 ½ cups sugar, divided
3 Tbsp Jack Daniel Whiskey
1 large egg
½ cup plain flour
6 Tbsp butter, melted
Chop washed cranberries in food processor until coarsely chopped. Combine cranberries and blueberries. Spoon cranberry/berry mixture into a lightly greased 10-inch pie pan.
Combine pecans and coconut and sprinkle over cranberry mixture. Top with 1 cup of sugar. Sprinkle whiskey over sugar.
Beat egg and remaining ½ cup sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until blended. Add flour and butter; beat at slow speed until blended.
Spread batter evenly over pie filling. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour or until golden. Cool on a wire rack. Spoon into bowls for serving. Store in refrigerator.
Delicious with Spiced/Spiked Ice Cream.
Spiced/Spiked Ice Cream:
2 pints of vanilla ice cream, softened
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp nutmeg
2 Tbsp Jack Daniel Whiskey
Combine all ingredients. Refreeze. Serve scoops on Cranberry Cobbler.