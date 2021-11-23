HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Cocktail & Dessert

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg made

Apple Cider Holiday Punch, and a Cranberry Jack Cobbler with a Spiked Ice Cream (See recipes below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Apple Cider Holiday Punch

Serves 8

6 cups apple cider

½ cup fresh orange juice

½ cup fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup dark brown sugar simple syrup (recipe below)

1 cup club soda

For the adult version: add 2 to 3 cups Jack Daniel Whiskey or Apple Jack Whiskey

Combine first 4 ingredients. Before serving, add cold club soda for effervescence.

Dark Brown Sugar Syrup

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup water

1 cinnamon stick

Large slice of orange skin

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a gentle boil and continue cooking until sugar has melted. Remove from heat to cool. Refrigerate. Leftovers can be used on oatmeal or rice pudding.

Cranberry Jack Cobbler with Spiced/Spiked Ice Cream

Serves 8

4 cups (12 oz bag) fresh cranberries, coarsely chopped

½ cup fresh blueberries

½ cup chopped pecans, lightly toasted

1/3 cup flaked coconut, lightly toasted

1 ½ cups sugar, divided

3 Tbsp Jack Daniel Whiskey

1 large egg

½ cup plain flour

6 Tbsp butter, melted

Chop washed cranberries in food processor until coarsely chopped. Combine cranberries and blueberries. Spoon cranberry/berry mixture into a lightly greased 10-inch pie pan.

Combine pecans and coconut and sprinkle over cranberry mixture. Top with 1 cup of sugar. Sprinkle whiskey over sugar.

Beat egg and remaining ½ cup sugar at medium speed with an electric mixer until blended. Add flour and butter; beat at slow speed until blended.

Spread batter evenly over pie filling. Bake at 325 degrees for an hour or until golden. Cool on a wire rack. Spoon into bowls for serving. Store in refrigerator.

Delicious with Spiced/Spiked Ice Cream.

Spiced/Spiked Ice Cream:

2 pints of vanilla ice cream, softened

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

2 Tbsp Jack Daniel Whiskey

Combine all ingredients. Refreeze. Serve scoops on Cranberry Cobbler.

