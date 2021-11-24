HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Southern Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey Legs

Caterer and chef Jerod Wilcher made Southern Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey Legs. To contact Chef Jerod for catering services, call Kingdom Cuisine Catering Company at (615) 414-7237 or visit info@masterkingchefjerod.com. For more of Chef Jerod's recipes visit, www.masterkingchefjerod.com, subscribe to his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/MasterKingChefJerodWilcher77 and follow @Chef_Jerod on Instagram.

SOUTHERN COLLARD GREENS WITH SMOKED TURKEY LEGS

Ingredients:

1 medium onion

2 smoked turkey legs

4 cloves garlic

10 c water

2 Tbl roasted chicken base

2 lbs collard greens

1/2 c apple cider vinegar

1 Tbl onion powder

2 Tbl garlic powder

1 tsp seasoned salt

1 tsp hot sauce

Directions: Place smoked meat in a pot and chicken base and cover with water. Bring to a boil and let simmer for about an hour. Add onions and clean greens to pot and continue cooking for additional 2 hours. Add vinegar, onion powder, garlic powder, & seasoned salt. Add hot sauce and let simmer for additional hour.