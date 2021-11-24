Watch
HOLIDAY COOKING SHOW: Southern Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey Legs

Chef Jerod Wilcher shares a recipe with us.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 12:41:29-05

Caterer and chef Jerod Wilcher made Southern Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey Legs. To contact Chef Jerod for catering services, call Kingdom Cuisine Catering Company at (615) 414-7237 or visit info@masterkingchefjerod.com. For more of Chef Jerod's recipes visit, www.masterkingchefjerod.com, subscribe to his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/MasterKingChefJerodWilcher77 and follow @Chef_Jerod on Instagram.

SOUTHERN COLLARD GREENS WITH SMOKED TURKEY LEGS

Ingredients:
1 medium onion
2 smoked turkey legs
4 cloves garlic
10 c water
2 Tbl roasted chicken base
2 lbs collard greens
1/2 c apple cider vinegar
1 Tbl onion powder
2 Tbl garlic powder
1 tsp seasoned salt
1 tsp hot sauce

Directions: Place smoked meat in a pot and chicken base and cover with water. Bring to a boil and let simmer for about an hour. Add onions and clean greens to pot and continue cooking for additional 2 hours. Add vinegar, onion powder, garlic powder, & seasoned salt. Add hot sauce and let simmer for additional hour.

