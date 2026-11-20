If you're still searching for the perfect Christmas gift, Bell Buckle has plenty of places to help you finish your list. From antiques and thrifted treasures at Delivery Stable and Phillips General Store to personalized gifts from Bell Buckle Embroidery and Gifts, shoppers can find something for just about everyone. Other stops include the Welcome Corner, Shady Acres Sweet Boutique, Farm Girls Goods and Simplicity and Bell Buckle, with options ranging from newer finds to handmade and unique gifts. Visitors can also make a day of the trip with Bell Buckle's December holiday events, including Old Fashioned Christmas celebrations, sleigh rides, Santa, hot cocoa, s'mores, a gingerbread contest, a Christmas quilt tour and a holiday night market.

For a holiday shopping guide and the complete December event schedule, visit

Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce – Close to home, but a world away

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