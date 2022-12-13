Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Holiday Gift Wrapping Tips from Lauren Makk

Lauren Makk shared some easy ways to take your gift wrapping to the next level.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 13:34:59-05

Interior designer and DIY expert Lauren Makk gave holiday gift wrapping tips. You can see Lauren’s DIY ideas, home designs, thrifting, fashion tips and more on the Great American Community streaming service. To see it online click here: https://www.greatamericancommunity.com/artist/lauren_makk. Follow @LaurenMakk on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018