Home Design Hacks with RUE Magazine Editor

Rue Magazine editorial director Kelli Lamb showed ways to get a luxe look in your home for less. For more design ideas, the book Home with RUE: Style for Everyone is available now. You can meet Kelli Lamb and her business partner, Danny Seo at the Home with RUE Design Insiders Night at Arhaus book signing event on Tuesday, June 7 from 4pm-7pm at Arhaus furniture store, located at The Mall at Green Hills, 2126 Abbott Martin Rd. Forest Hills, Tennessee 37215. To register for the book signing, or for more information, go to https://ruemag.com/.