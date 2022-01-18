Wilson County Fair -Tennessee State Fair recipe competition finalist Yancy Bledsoe made his award-winning Homemade Banana Pudding. Yancy won third place in the fair's Miscellaneous Pies category for his banana pudding recipe. If you'd like to contact Yancy to order his banana pudding or other desserts, follow @bledsoul's on Instagram and Facebook.

YANCY’S HOMEMADE BANANA PUDDING

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Total: 3 hours

Yield: 8 people

Use bananas and wafers servings based upon your likings.

INGREDIENTS:

1/3 cup of flour

1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

Sweetened condensed milk

3 eggs

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

1 box vanilla wafers

3-4 bananas

1 cup whipping cream (optional for topping)

DIRECTIONS:

Slice bananas into bite-size and set aside. Line bottom and sides of 2 ½-quart glass bowl with vanilla wafers. In a medium saucepan, combine flour, cornstarch, condensed milk, eggs, salt and vanilla. Cook over medium heat and stir constantly until it begins to thicken and it just start to bubble. Once it begins to bubble, reduce heat to low; bring to a simmer and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Let cool slightly.

Pour half of pudding over wafers. Top with half of bananas. Continue to alternate layers of vanilla wafers and bananas. Top with whipped cream topping.

