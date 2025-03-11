Honoring a Legacy: Tyler Summit Reflects on Life Lessons from His Mother, Pat Summitt

Tyler Summitt, son of legendary Lady Vol’s head coach Pat Summitt, joins us during women’s history month and March Madness to talk about her life and legacy, including how would she feel about a WNBA team named in her honor, changes to the Pat Summitt Foundation, the new Championing Women in Leadership program from Pat Summitt Leadership Group, and how she would feel about the explosion in interest in women’s sports.

For more information, visit patsummit.organd patsummitleadershipgroup.com

