We went to the Nashville Farmers’ Market to the annual Hot Chicken Festival Amateur Cooking Competition where four teams competed to win the title “Best Amateur Nashville Hot Chicken Team”, but most importantly bragging rights. The Hot Chicken Festival Amateur Cooking Competition is the kickoff to the Music City Hot Chicken Festival. The 17th Annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival is Tuesday, July 4 from 11am-3pm in East Park, 700 Woodland St. Nashville, TN 37206. The free event will feature a fire truck parade, hot chicken from Nashville's beset Hot Chicken establishments, and other delicious edibles from local vendors. There will also be live music from local bands and FREE water provided by Deer Park. The annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival brings together the local community and visitors to celebrate the uniquely Nashville dish, Hot Chicken. All proceeds from the festival benefit the Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms. For more information go to www.hot-chicken.com and follow Music City Hot Chicken Festival on Facebook and @officalhotchicken on Instagram.

