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Hot Diggity Dog Fest Returns to Capitol View September 19!

This family-friendly celebration benefits Live Like Roo Foundation and features “The Great Dog Show”
Hot Diggity Dog Fest
Hot Diggity Dog Fest
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Capitol View and nonprofit Live Like Roo Foundation are teaming up for the 4th annual Hot Diggity Dog Fest on Saturday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s theme, “The Great Dog Show,” spotlights the “Top Dog” contest alongside selfie-worthy activations, dog-themed retailers, pet adoption groups, pet care services, food vendors, and plenty of hot dogs. Live Like Roo provides support and financial assistance to families facing a pet cancer diagnosis.

Learn more at livelikeroo.org and capitolviewnashville.com.

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