Hot Diggity Dog Fest Returns to Capitol View September 19!

Capitol View and nonprofit Live Like Roo Foundation are teaming up for the 4th annual Hot Diggity Dog Fest on Saturday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s theme, “The Great Dog Show,” spotlights the “Top Dog” contest alongside selfie-worthy activations, dog-themed retailers, pet adoption groups, pet care services, food vendors, and plenty of hot dogs. Live Like Roo provides support and financial assistance to families facing a pet cancer diagnosis.