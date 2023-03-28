How Do We Mentally Deal with the Aftermath of the School Shooting?

Licensed Professional Counselor Rachel Pritchett MS, LPC gave advice on how children and adults can work through the trauma following the shooting and six lives lost at The Covenant School. Rachel recommends "Why Do I Feel So Sad" and "What Am I Feeling?" as good resources for parents to read to children who may be struggling in the aftermath of a tragedy. You may also access grief counseling video on Daystar's Instagram @raisingboysandgirls. If you need to speak to a professional counselor about your feelings, Daystar Counseling Ministries offers counseling services on a sliding scale system, based on a family's or individual's ability to pay. Through individual and group counseling, summer camp programs, leadership training and parenting seminars, Daystar is dedicated to serving the greater Nashville area, as well as the community at large, with encouragement and support. To make an appointment or for more information, visit https://www.daystarcounseling.com/ or call (615) 298-5353.

