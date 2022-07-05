How Porch Parties Are Helping a Great Cause

Caterer Johnny Haffner made a Farm Vegetable Chickpea Salad and talked about bringing back his Porch Party series. Johnny Haffner’s Porch Party series will be nonprofit beneficiary this year. The Heimerdinger Foundation is his 2022 nonprofit Porch Party partner. Under the twinkly lights on his porch, 36 people get to have a truly unique dining experience! After a welcome wine, diners enjoy a 5-course dinner that highlights a common ingredient throughout each course. July 15 (tomato), August 26 (corn), September 16 (apple), October 21 (pumpkin), and November 11 (pear). Tickets are $200 and can be purchased at our website at www.hfmeals.org. A few tickets are still available for July!

Recipe

Farm Vegetable Chickpea Salad

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp olive oil

1/2 orange bell pepper, diced

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced in half-moons

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/2 tsp ground cumin

2 cups of assorted seasonal vegetables (sliced carrots, quarter slices of summer squash, small broccoli florets, small cauliflower florets)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

3 Tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp chopped parsley

3 cups cooked chickpeas, or 2 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Shaved fennel (optional)

Sliced celery (optional)

1/2 tsp salt

Ground black pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add peppers, onion and garlic and sauté for 2 minutes until just starting to soften. Add coriander, cumin, and seasonal vegetables. Sauté 3 to 5 minutes longer, just until vegetables are crisp and tender. Let cool.

In a large bowl, combine the sauteed vegetables, tomatoes, vinegar, parsley, chickpeas, and fresh fennel and celery. Gently toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

189 calories per serving.

