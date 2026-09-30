How Tennessee Works: Cole heads to a water reclamation facility

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If you've ever wondered what happens behind the scenes to keep Nashville’s water clean and flowing, check out this episode of How Tennessee Works! We’re learning about the important work happening every day at a Metro Water Services reclamation facility. Take a look inside the process and meet the some of the people who help keep our community running.

If you are interested in taking a tour for yourself visit: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/water/about-us/tours