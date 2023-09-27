How You Make Authentic Guacamole

Las Palmas Operations Manager Mauricio Sanchez and Area Manager Moises Ayala showed how to make Authentic Mexican Guacamole and announced the unveiling of their new mural. You can see the colorful new Las Palmas mural at their Hayes Street location. The mural is a tribute to both Nashville and Hispanic-Mexican cultures, two things near and dear to the Las Palmas family. There are nine Las Palmas Mexican Restaurante locations in and around Nashville, to find the location nearest you, visit https://www.laspalmasnashville.com/.

AUTHENTIC GUACAMOLE

INGREDIENTS

4 medium avocados

1 lime

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 Roma tomato, chopped

2-3 serrano chilis, seeded and minced

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 tsp salt to taste

Dash of Tajín® to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

