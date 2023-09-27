How You Make Authentic Guacamole

Las Palmas Operations Manager Mauricio Sanchez and Area Manager Moises Ayala showed how to make Authentic Mexican Guacamole and announced the unveiling of their new mural. You can see the colorful new Las Palmas mural at their Hayes Street location. The mural is a tribute to both Nashville and Hispanic-Mexican cultures, two things near and dear to the Las Palmas family. There are nine Las Palmas Mexican Restaurante locations in and around Nashville, to find the location nearest you, visit https://www.laspalmasnashville.com/.
AUTHENTIC GUACAMOLE
INGREDIENTS
4 medium avocados
1 lime
1 small yellow onion, chopped
1 Roma tomato, chopped
2-3 serrano chilis, seeded and minced
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
1/2 tsp salt to taste
Dash of Tajín® to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- Slice the avocados in half and remove the pit. Scoop the flesh from the skin and place in a bowl. Discard pit and skins.
- Slice lime and squeeze over avocados and gently mash. Season with salt and more citrus juice. Set aside.
- Dice the onion into small pieces. Transfer to mashed avocado bowl and add the tomato, chilies and cilantro.
- Gently fold everything together, season to taste again and serve.