In his new album 'Disappearing Days' Brendan Walter tackles themes of growing up and feeling left behind

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the ice rink to the stage, Brendan Walter has made a bold leap—once a hockey player, now a rising star in the music scene. With his project "Disappearing Days" on the horizon, Brendan sat down with us for an unfiltered chat about his album, his musical journey, and the stories behind his latest project. "Disappearing Days" drops on November 7th.

WATCH OUR EXTENDED INTERVIEW:

STREAM HIS MUSIC:

