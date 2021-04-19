Inside the New TN State Library and Archives

Chuck showed some of the Tennessee State Library and Archives’ new high-tech features which makes it easier to access, store and preserve historical items. The Tennessee Library and Archives is open to the public in their new location, 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way No., Nashville, TN 37219 (on the northeast corner of Bicentennial Mall at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way N. and Jefferson St.) Email ask@tsla.libanswers.com to make an appointment. Guests are required to wear a mask. For more information, go to www.sos.tn.gov.