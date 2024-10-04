Instruments for Education is collecting instruments for local students! Learn how you can help!

On Saturday, October 5th Instruments For Education and Focus Features will collect instruments for local students! Instruments for Education is a Nashville-based 501-C3 non-profit organization whose mission it is to collect and distribute musical instruments to area school classrooms and students that may not otherwise have the means to purchase instruments. The organization offers teachers and students a hands-on way to explore and learn about musical instrument(s).

Saturday, October 5, 2024

11:00 AM 7:00 PM

Grimey's New and Preloved Music1060 East Trinity LaneNashville, TN, 37216

As a show of thanks for your donation, Foucs Features is supplying us with passes for an early screening of the upcoming feature film Piece By Piece. Opening Friday, October 11th and staring musician and cultural icon Pharrell Williams, the film is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life Williams as told through the lens of LEGO® animation. . The screening passes available with donation are for a showing of the film on Wednesday, October 9th, 7pm at the Regal Opry Mills.

For more information visit https://www.grimeys.com/events/piece-by-piece