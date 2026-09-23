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It's International Sign Language Day! Bridging Connections Through Accessibility & Empowerment

Sign Language Studios, LLC brings vital resources and personal perspectives to deepen support for the Deaf community on International Sign Language Day.
International Sign Language Day
International Sign Language Day
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On International Sign Language Day, we spotlight the voices and experiences of the Deaf community, including Natalie Walker-Whited, alongside interpreter Amy Longstreth and co-owner of Sign Language Studios, Amy Lankheit.

Sign Language Studios was founded to expand resources, interpreter services, and educational opportunities, ensuring the Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing have access to the highest quality support. Their ongoing work helps build inclusivity while empowering both professionals and community members.

Learn more here: www.signlanguagestudiosllc.com

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