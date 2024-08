Our friends from Chef’s Market are here to gives us all the tips and tricks to finding the right melons! Jim Hagy tells us how to pick the right one and the best way to make them last!

Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.