Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made a Jack and Cola Pudding Cake. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Jack and Cola Pudding Cake Serves 6-8

1 cup self-rising flour

¾ cup sugar

½ cup chopped salted peanuts

½ cup milk

¼ cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup cola

¼ cup Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine the flour, sugar, and peanuts in a medium mixing bowl. Stir in the milk, butter, and vanilla. Beat with a wooden spoon until smooth. Pour the batter into an ungreased 8” or 9” glass baking dish and set aside.

Heat the cola until almost boiling. Combine the brown sugar & cocoa in a small bowl, stir to mix, then add the hot cola and whiskey. Whisk until smooth. Pour the mixture evenly over the raw batter in the baking dish. Some batter may float to the top. Do Not Stir. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the cake is golden brown and set in the middle. The pudding will be bubbling up from the bottom around the edges of the cake. Remove the cake from the oven and place it on a wire rack to cool for about 15 minutes. Serve warm in small bowls with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream over the top.