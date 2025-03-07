Jelly Roll, Tim McGraw, and Reba McEntire to headline Nashville's first Rodeo!

The Music City Rodeo is coming to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in May, marking the first full-event PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) rodeo to be held in the city. The event will feature a wide range of classic rodeo events, including bareback bronc riding, team roping, and women's barrel racing. In addition to the rodeo competitions, the event will also feature country music performances by artists like Tim McGraw and Jelly Roll.

Tickets for the two-day event start at $50 and will give attendees access to the full rodeo as well as the concert lineup. Organizers are expecting the event to be a huge draw for Nashville, given the city's strong connection to country music and the large number of country artists who have participated in rodeos over the years.

This exciting new event is the result of a collaboration between the PRCA and the Nashville-based entertainment company Down Home. They believe the combination of top-tier rodeo action and chart-topping musical acts will make the Music City Rodeo one of the hottest tickets in town this May.

