Jerome Moore tells us about his new PBS show "The Good In Us"

Jerome Moore is known for his Deep Dish Conversations, where he sits down with Nashville leaders and community members to have honest conversations about social change.

Moore is now teaming up with PBS for his new show "The Good In Us" where his introduces us to people who make our community healthier and more connected!

You can see a special live screening of "The Good In Us" tonight at 7 p.m. at Nashville PBS
