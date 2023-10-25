Jim Brickman and Chrissy Metz give us a look at new holiday show coming to Nashville

Piano sensation Jim Brickman returns to Nashville with his brand-new holiday show “A Joyful Christmas” at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30pm. His special guest will be Chrissy Metz from TV’s “This Is Us”. Enjoy a heartwarming evening of music and laughter fill the air with the sounds of Yuletide carols, holiday classics and all of Brickman’s biggest hits. For tickets, click here: https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/tickets/concert/2023-2024-season/jim-brickman-a-joyful-christmas/. Visit www.jimbrickman.com for more information.