Join "An Acoustic Evening for Autism" at The Troubadour

Doug Mathis and John Berry joined us to talk about "An Acoustic Evening for Autism" that benefits the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center. The concert will be held at Troubadour Nashville, 2416 Music Valley Drive on April 23. For tickets visit vanderbilthealth.org/acousticevening

Performances by T Graham Brown, John Berry, Wade Hayes, Jimmy Fortune, Jesse Keith Whitley, Doug Mathis, Dillon Massengale, Steve Anthony, Darryl Worley and other special guests.

Nationally recognized, Vanderbilt Kennedy Center’s Treatment and Research Institute for Autism Spectrum Disorder (VKC TRIAD) is dedicated to:

• improving assessment and treatment services for autistic individuals and their families,

• advancing cutting-edge discovery and research, and

• enhancing training opportunities for educators, professionals, and community organizations across the state.