Living Waters Brewing & Coffee Bar owner Ryan McCay showed how he transformed the business into a Jurassic Park themed jungle. Living Waters Brewing is hosting a Jurassic Dinosaur takeover with local exotic plant company Jungle House Plants through, Sunday, October 31. Living Waters Brewery's taproom has been turned into a jungle, complete with dinosaur ambient sounds, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movie viewings, dinosaur themed coffee mock-tails, discounts on draft beer for anyone in a Dinosaur costume, and all staff will be fully themed in "Dinosaur Park Ranger" uniforms. All plants on site will be available for purchase. Living Waters Brewing is in East Nashville at 1056 E. Trinity Lane, Nashville, TN 37216. Follow @LivingWatersBrewing and @Jungle_House_Plants on Instagram for more information.