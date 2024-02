The team from the JWB Grill at the Margaritaville hotel show us why a "Grand Margarita” would be the best Margarita for National Margarita Day.

Drink Ingredients:

2oz Jose Cuervo Reposado

.5oz Cointreau

.5oz Agave Syrup

.75oz Lime juice

.75oz Orange Juice

.5oz Pasteurized Egg White

425 Rep. John Lewis Way South, Nashville, TN 37203

https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-hotel-nashville