K-9 Classroom: Sally Said So Professional Dog Training gives life-saving tips on 'Reliable Recall'

In this K-9 Classroom, Shane Gentry, owner of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, explains why reliable recall is so important for dogs.

Shane explains that teaching your dog to “come” isn’t just a convenience—it’s a life-saving skill. If your dog slips out the door or gets distracted, a reliable recall can protect them from busy streets, wildlife, and other hazards.

Start simple: begin at the end of the leash and gradually build distance. For families with kids, Shane recommends hide-and-seek! Give your child treats, have them hide, and call the dog. It’s fun, effective, and gets everyone involved.

Don’t punish your dog when they finally return, even if you’re frustrated. Instead, stay calm and reward them. Dogs need to learn that “coming back” just might be a good thing.

For more information on Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, visit sallysaidso.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.