K-9 Classroom: Sally Said So Professional Dog Training gives tips on "Stay!"

In this K-9 Classroom, Shane Gentry, owner of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, explains why the “stay” command is so important for dogs.

Gentry says mastering “stay” can be lifesaving, such as keeping dogs from running into the street, and highlights a common training mistake: rewarding the dog after they move, rather than while they’re staying in place. He recommends teaching “stay” with patience and consistency, practicing in short sessions and gradually increasing difficulty, even at home on a leash.

For more information on Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, visit sallysaidso.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Sally Said So Professional Dog Training. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.