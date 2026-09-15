K-9 Classroom: Sally Said So Professional Dog Training gives tips on traveling with your pet

Traveling with your pet is easier when you keep routines consistent. Shane Gentry, owner of Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, brings his dog’s familiar bed and toys on every trip, helping reduce stress for both pet and owner. Safety is a priority; by using video monitoring and temperature sensors in his RV, Shane makes sure his dog stays comfortable. Bathroom breaks align with your own stops, making the journey more manageable.

For more information on Sally Said So Professional Dog Training, visit sallysaidso.com.

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