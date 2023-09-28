Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Keeping Your Skin Glowing in the Fall

We learn more from the folks at Face Foundrie
Posted at 11:54 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 12:54:07-04

Heidi Bellerjeau owner of Face Foundrie gave us tips on how to keep you skin glowing as the season changes. Face Foundrie is an all-inclusive focused facial bar. They offer services including facials, lashes, brows, and skincare. For more information on their services, go to https://www.facefoundrie.com/services/ or call (629) 241-9400. To book a service visit https://www.facefoundrie.com/locations/#book-now. Face Foundrie is located at 329 11th Ave So. Nashville, TN 37203.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018