L.A. Jackson is now offering cocktail jellies!

One of The Gulch's favorite rooftop bars, L.A. Jackson, is hopping on one of this summer's biggest cocktail trends: cocktail jellies. Think of them as an elevated take on the classic Jell-O shot!

Chef Natalie Moorer shows us how they make the "Passionate Not Crazy" jelly cocktail, a shimmering creation layered with vodka, passion fruit, lychee, Rocky's Botanical, and edible glitter, topped with a flower.

We also got a taste of the Summer Prosecco Pop, a refreshing cocktail featuring a sparkling frozen juice bar served with Rosé Prosecco. It's the perfect sip to enjoy while taking in the views from L.A. Jackson's rooftop patio!